Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.59 ($51.28).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €40.50 ($47.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.48. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

