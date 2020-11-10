Zacks: Analysts Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Athene in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Athene from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Athene by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

