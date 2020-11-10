ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.90) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Shares of ACAD opened at $50.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $53,072.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,254 shares of company stock worth $628,875. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

