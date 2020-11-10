Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.06). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

