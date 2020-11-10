Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.