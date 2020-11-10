Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a report issued on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TVTY. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $700.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tivity Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at $2,354,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 185.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

