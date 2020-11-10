Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.33 ($49.80).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €39.18 ($46.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion and a PE ratio of 26.51. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

