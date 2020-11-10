Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $267.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -381.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $288.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,729. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

