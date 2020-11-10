Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $193.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.59.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $81,450. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

