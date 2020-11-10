Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

