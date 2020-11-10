JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.79 ($51.52).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €39.21 ($46.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.58. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

