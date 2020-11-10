Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.79.

TSE ARX opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.83. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.39.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -25.34%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.