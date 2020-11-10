Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

