Comparing DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DarioHealth alerts:

This table compares DarioHealth and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million 12.55 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -1.41 Profound Medical $4.17 million 87.85 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -13.76

Profound Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -293.20% -165.09% -118.29% Profound Medical -345.14% -41.52% -34.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.80%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers DarioEngage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications; and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy, hospitals, and distributors; and through online. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.