Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) Increased by Desjardins (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

SJ opened at C$44.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.97. Stella-Jones Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 5.06.

In other Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) news, Director Karen Laflamme acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,550.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

