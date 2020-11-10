NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) versus Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Financial Analysis

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NICE has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NICE and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 1 3 6 0 2.50 Smartsheet 0 6 8 0 2.57

NICE presently has a consensus target price of $228.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than NICE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NICE and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.57 billion 9.48 $185.90 million $4.35 55.00 Smartsheet $270.88 million 23.42 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -64.13

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 12.21% 12.82% 8.04% Smartsheet -34.08% -20.90% -13.67%

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

