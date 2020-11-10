$315.68 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $315.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.59 million and the lowest is $295.30 million. NOW posted sales of $639.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. Stephens initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in NOW by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $593.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.93. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.