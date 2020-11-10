Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Lifted to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.50.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NIU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.94.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NIU stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.