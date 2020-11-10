Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $62.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.