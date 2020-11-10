Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded to Buy by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.05.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

