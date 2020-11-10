Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HGEN opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humanigen stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Humanigen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

