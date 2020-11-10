Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

