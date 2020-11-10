Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $95.00. Stephens currently has an average rating on the stock. Papa John’s International traded as low as $76.50 and last traded at $77.24. 1,225,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 804,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 220.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

