Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $95.00. Stephens currently has an average rating on the stock. Papa John’s International traded as low as $76.50 and last traded at $77.24. 1,225,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 804,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 220.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shift4 Payments Price Target Raised to $63.00
Shift4 Payments Price Target Raised to $63.00
Papa John’s International Trading Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade
Papa John’s International Trading Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade
Kinder Morgan Stock Price Up 7.1%
Kinder Morgan Stock Price Up 7.1%
United States Cellular Trading Up 7.2%
United States Cellular Trading Up 7.2%
Falcon Minerals Shares Up 7.2%
Falcon Minerals Shares Up 7.2%
iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF Shares Up 7.3%
iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF Shares Up 7.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report