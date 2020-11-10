Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 31,592,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 15,617,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

