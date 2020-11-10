United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Up 7.2%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 292,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 170,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.77.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares in the company, valued at $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

