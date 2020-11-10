Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Up 7.2%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.38. 373,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 272,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLMN. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 327,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

