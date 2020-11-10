iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Up 7.3%

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.43. 2,889,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 1,110,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Shayne & CO. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 138,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

