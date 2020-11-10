Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 450,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 573,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.
HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.41.
About Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.