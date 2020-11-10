Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 450,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 573,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

