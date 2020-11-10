Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Issued By William Blair

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE:CW opened at $104.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

