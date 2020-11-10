Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Up 7.2%

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.31 and last traded at $231.17. 187,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 117,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average of $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,919 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.