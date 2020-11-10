Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rose 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $39.71. Approximately 3,507,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,939,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock worth $493,876 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

