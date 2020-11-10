Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) rose 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,048,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 692,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $251.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

