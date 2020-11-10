Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Trading Up 7.3%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 859,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,172,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broadway Financial stock. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 153,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.55% of Broadway Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

