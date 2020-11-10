TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Trading 7.2% Higher

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.28. 341,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 274,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

TFSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 65.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 87,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 369,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.