Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading 7.2% Higher

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.69. 863,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 721,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

