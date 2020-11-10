Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading 7.2% Higher

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.69. 863,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 721,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.