ITT (NYSE:ITT) Trading Up 7.2%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $69.40. Approximately 1,027,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 671,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ITT by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 538,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

