BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.66. 356,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 405,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.