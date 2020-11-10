Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.91). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.16.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,520.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,725. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after acquiring an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 388,713 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

