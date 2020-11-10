Analyzing Roan Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) & ORIX (NYSE:IX)

Roan Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) and ORIX (NYSE:IX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Roan Holdings Group and ORIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A ORIX 10.52% 7.77% 1.82%

Roan Holdings Group has a beta of -10.16, suggesting that its share price is 1,116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIX has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of ORIX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Roan Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ORIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roan Holdings Group and ORIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIX 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roan Holdings Group and ORIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Holdings Group $2.88 million 0.61 $24.21 million N/A N/A ORIX $20.93 billion 0.82 $2.78 billion $10.89 6.32

ORIX has higher revenue and earnings than Roan Holdings Group.

Summary

ORIX beats Roan Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. The company also serves customers in commerce and service, real estate, technology promotion and application services, construction, finance, wholesale and retail, and other industries. The company was formerly known as China Lending Corporation and changed its name to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. in January 2020. Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises. Its Maintenance Leasing segment engages in the leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing businesses; rental of precision measuring, information technology-related and medical, and environmental analysis equipment, as well as tablet computers, robots, and drones; sale of software packages; equipment calibration and asset management activities; and provision of technical support, vehicle maintenance outsourcing, and tailor-made services for corporate and individual clients. The company's Real Estate segment develops and leases office buildings, commercial properties, logistics centers, and residences; operates accommodations, aquariums, training facilities, baseball stadiums, and theaters; and offers real estate rental and investment management, and REIT and real estate investment advisory services. Its Investment and Operation segment engages in the collection and disposal of waste generated from end-of-lease assets; environment and energy business, such as mega-solar and electric power retailing; and investment in wind power generation and geothermal projects. The company's Retail segment offers life insurance, banking, and card loan products and services. Its Overseas Business segment is involved in leasing, financing, management, investment, intermediary, and sales activities in the field of aircraft and ship; and corporate finance, securities investment, private equity, and loan origination and servicing activities. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

