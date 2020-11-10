Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of BLL opened at $92.98 on Monday. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after acquiring an additional 187,132 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 119,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

