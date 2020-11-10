Head-To-Head Survey: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextEra Energy and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 5 9 0 2.64 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $69.59, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Biotricity.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 21.44% 10.79% 3.68% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.70 $3.77 billion $2.09 36.13 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Biotricity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. In addition, the company engages in the energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in May 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry technology, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. Biotricity, Inc. has a research partnership with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of ECG readings in preventative healthcare applications; and a strategic partnership with Verizon to develop EMS solutions for first responders by integrating its Bioflux solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

