Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Telephone and Data Systems traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 1,145,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 794,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.