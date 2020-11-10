ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 7.1% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 155,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 206,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

