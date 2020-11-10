PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Up 7.1%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s share price was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 467,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 302,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Jerome M. Schneider sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $337,500.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

