Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 2,100,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,347,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

BSBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,085,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 172,504 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.