Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 7.1%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 4,837,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,446,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 579.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 261,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 222,685 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.