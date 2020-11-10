Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) were up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 184,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 343,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.