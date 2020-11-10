ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 7%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares were up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 735,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,389,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ShiftPixy by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment administrative services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary jobs in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

