Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 12,417,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 12,422,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Resources by 378.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,691,978 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 141.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,454,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,439,492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,893.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,291,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

