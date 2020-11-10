Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Trading Up 7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)’s stock price was up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 371,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 390,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. BidaskClub lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

